Attack On Odesa Region: Wind Farm And CHP Plant Temporarily Shut Down, 195,000 Consumers Left Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A wind farm and a local thermal power plant were shut down in the Odesa region on the evening of March 24 due to a drone attack.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the strike in the Odesa region, a wind power plant and a local thermal power plant were shut down," the statement said.

The ministry noted that 195,000 consumers were left without electricity due to the attack in the Odesa region. In order to reduce the load on the grid, power engineers are forced to use emergency blackouts in the region. The movement of electric vehicles has also been suspended, and industrial power consumption has been limited.

"If the power equipment and grids cannot withstand the load, the number of de-energized consumers may increase," the ministry added.

As reported, late in the evening of March 24, Russian troops attacked Odesa with several groups of attack drones from the Black Sea. As a result of the damage to the energy infrastructure, part of Odesa was cut off from electricity.