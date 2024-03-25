In Pecherskyi District Of Kyiv, Rocket Debris Damage Non-Residential Building, Five People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pecherskyi district, a three-story non-residential building was damaged by rocket debris. Five people were injured.
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klychko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In the Pecherskyi district, a non-residential three-story building was damaged as a result of the fall of rocket debris," Klychko wrote.
He also noted that there are currently five victims.
"There are already five victims in the Pecherskyi district. Three of them were treated on the spot. Two were hospitalized," Klychko said. Read also:
Russian missile debris fall in three districts of Kyiv
region, power line damaged
As reported earlier, several explosions were heard in the capital. The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a missile fired at Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration said that air defense was operating in the city.
According to preliminary data, debris from Russian missiles fell in the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.
