               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Philippines Dares China To Put Maritime Sovereignty Claim To Int'l Arbitration


3/25/2024 6:05:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, March 25 (KUNA) -- Philippine Minister of Defense Gilbert Teodoro dared China on Monday to bolster its vast sovereignty claims by taking them to international arbitration after the "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea at the weekend.
The Philippines accused China's coastguard of using a water cannon against a civilian boat supplying troops on Saturday at the Second Thomas Shoal, which damaged the boat and injured some crew.
"China's continued interference with the Philippines' routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is unacceptable," the Philippine Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which announced the Charge D'affaires of the Chinese embassy was summoned and a diplomatic protest was lodged against Beijing's actions.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, including the Second Thomas Shoal, which is within the Philippines' territorial waters. (end)
aab





MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search