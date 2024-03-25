Philippines Dares China To Put Maritime Sovereignty Claim To Int'l Arbitration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, March 25 (KUNA) -- Philippine Minister of Defense Gilbert Teodoro dared China on Monday to bolster its vast sovereignty claims by taking them to international arbitration after the "aggressive actions" in the South China Sea at the weekend.

The Philippines accused China's coastguard of using a water cannon against a civilian boat supplying troops on Saturday at the Second Thomas Shoal, which damaged the boat and injured some crew.

"China's continued interference with the Philippines' routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is unacceptable," the Philippine Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which announced the Charge D'affaires of the Chinese embassy was summoned and a diplomatic protest was lodged against Beijing's actions.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, including the Second Thomas Shoal, which is within the Philippines' territorial waters. (end)

