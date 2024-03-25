Kuwait Commerce Minister: No Carton Exports For 3 Months

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Public Industries Authority Abdullah Al-Joan on Monday declared the banning of exports and re-export of the carton waste for three months.

The ministry said in a statement that the minister's decision was in line with the approach to recycle carton boxes.

Carton is a basic material for Kuwaiti factories and providing some products for the local market at reasonable prices, it said, noting that the local factories need up to 30,000 tons of carton per month.

It also indicated that the factories' need for cartons could not be possible without recycling the waste.

The official statement affirmed that recycling is quite important for the State of Kuwait because it aims at preserving the environment, halting drainage of the natural resources and staying abreast with advanced nations in investing in used materials. (end)

aam









MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017337