Kuwait PM Sends Cable To Greek President On National Day


3/25/2024 6:05:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Monday to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of her country's national day. (end)
