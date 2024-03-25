Kuwait PM Sends Cable To Greek President On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Monday to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of her country's national day. (end) zhm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.