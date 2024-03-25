UN demands EU to eradicate ‘double standards’ on Ukraine, Gaza

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on European Union leaders to demonstrate equal concern for civilians in Gaza as they do for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Amidst the European Union's substantial financial support and sanctions against Russia in response to the Ukraine crisis, Guterres emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in both regions without applying double standards.



Speaking to reporters ahead of a European Union summit in Brussels, Guterres highlighted the fundamental principle of international humanitarian law: the protection of civilians. He stressed the need for consistency in applying humanitarian principles, whether in Ukraine or Gaza, to avoid perceptions of bias or inconsistency.



Echoing Guterres' concerns, outgoing Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also pointed out the perceived double standards in the European Union's response to the crises in Ukraine and Palestine. Varadkar criticized Europe's handling of the situation in Palestine, stating that it has undermined efforts to defend Ukraine and has drawn criticism from many countries, particularly in the global south.



The European Union's response to the Ukraine conflict has been characterized by the imposition of economic sanctions on Moscow and significant financial aid to Ukraine, totaling more than EUR80 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian assistance. However, in comparison, the European Commission's allocation of only EUR150 million for aid to Gaza this year has raised questions about the adequacy of support for the Palestinian exclave.



As the international community grapples with humanitarian crises in both regions, calls for consistency and fairness in addressing the needs of civilians in Ukraine and Gaza underscore the importance of upholding humanitarian principles and avoiding perceptions of double standards in global responses to conflict and crisis.

