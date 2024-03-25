American government files lawsuit against Apple

(MENAFN) The United States government has taken legal action against technology giant Apple, accusing the company of creating anti-competitive barriers within its iPhone ecosystem. The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court, joined by 16 state attorneys general, alleging that Apple engaged in exclusionary conduct that hindered consumer choice and stifled competition in the smartphone market.



According to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, Apple's alleged anti-competitive behavior has resulted in inflated prices for consumers and limited opportunities for companies to provide applications, products, and services to iPhone users. The lawsuit contends that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market through practices that violate federal antitrust laws.



The lawsuit challenges Apple's "walled-garden" business model, which critics argue restricts competition and innovation by creating barriers to entry for competitors. This legal action follows recent scrutiny of Apple's practices, including a EUR1.84 billion fine imposed by the European Union for allegedly violating competition laws.



Apple's market dominance, reflected in its astronomical valuation and market capitalization, has faced increasing scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers worldwide. The DOJ's lawsuit underscores growing concerns over the concentration of power in the technology industry and its impact on consumer choice and competition.



The legal action against Apple has prompted a significant market response, with the company's stock experiencing a 4.1 percent drop, resulting in a loss of over USD100 billion in market value. As the case unfolds, it is expected to shed light on the extent of Apple's influence within the smartphone market and the implications of its business practices for consumers, competitors, and the broader technology industry.

