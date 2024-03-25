Guterres Stresses Solidarity With Palestinian Refugees During Jordan Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) - United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the significance of his visit to Jordan as a demonstration of solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan to engage with Palestine refugees assisted by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Guterres highlighted that Jordan hosts the largest population of Palestinian refugees in the region, totaling 2.4 million individuals.Addressing the press at the second UNRWA girls' school in Amman New Camp on Monday, Guterres underscored the pivotal role of the agency as a "lifeline of hope and dignity" across various regions, including Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. He emphasized UNRWA's provision of essential services, including education for over half a million children and healthcare for approximately two million people. Additionally, UNRWA endeavors to create employment opportunities and offer crucial community and family support.Expressing concern over the challenges faced by UNRWA, Guterres lamented the loss of 171 agency workers during the war in Gaza, marking the highest casualty toll among UN staff in history. He urged for sustained support to uphold the indispensable services provided by UNRWA, emphasizing the criticality of maintaining hope amidst adversity.Guterres highlighted the current hardships encountered by UNRWA due to the cessation of aid from certain countries. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering commitment to reinforcing the agency's pivotal role as an international entity aligned with the values and principles of the UN Charter.He underscored UNRWA's profound contribution to enhancing social cohesion, fostering stability, and advancing peace-building efforts.During his visit, Guterres toured a health center, observed science and English classes at a girls' school, and engaged with students participating in programs focused on English language learning, human rights education, and conflict resolution. He also met with six inspirational youth leaders from the student parliament, including three students from Gaza.