Jordan Football Squad Faces Pakistan In World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- The national football team gears up to face off against their Pakistani counterparts at ten o'clock tomorrow evening. This showdown marks the fourth round of Group Seven battles in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.With aspirations soaring high, the national squad is poised to clinch victory with a goal differential that could significantly bolster their prospects of advancing to the next stage of the qualifiers.Presently positioned with 4 points, the national football ensemble finds itself nestled in Group 7, a domain currently dominated by the Saudi contingent boasting 9 points.Trailing closely behind is the Tajikistan squad, also with 4 points, albeit edging ahead on goal differential. Meanwhile, the Pakistani side languishes in fourth and final place, yet to notch a point on the board.Looking ahead, the national team is set to conclude the inaugural round of qualifiers come June, engaging in pivotal encounters against the formidable national teams of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.Only the top two contenders from the group will secure passage to the coveted second round of the World Cup qualifiers.