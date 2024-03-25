(MENAFN) Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee, has called upon Ukraine to ramp up its recruitment efforts to replenish its forces in the face of battlefield losses. Speaking at the Kiev Security Forum, organized by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, Bauer emphasized the urgent need for Kiev to mobilize additional manpower to compensate for casualties sustained in combat.



Highlighting the imperative for Ukraine to bolster its military capabilities, Bauer underscored the necessity of not only acquiring new weaponry but also replenishing the ranks of soldiers lost in action. He stressed that while Western support can provide financial assistance and ammunition, it is ultimately up to Ukraine to provide the manpower necessary to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The Ukrainian government has acknowledged a significant toll on its armed forces, officially reporting 31,000 troops killed in action over the past two years. However, unofficial estimates suggest a much higher casualty figure. Recent reports indicate that Kiev's frontline units are operating at only one-third of their full strength, underscoring the pressing need for reinforcement.



Discussions in Kiev have revolved around the possibility of conscripting 500,000 new troops to replenish frontline brigades and establish new units. Although Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky initially entertained this idea, he later tempered expectations, suggesting that mobilizing such a large number of recruits may not be necessary. However, amendments to the mobilization law remain a subject of intense debate in the Ukrainian parliament, delaying decisive action on troop recruitment.



As Ukraine grapples with ongoing security challenges and the need to bolster its defenses, NATO's call for increased troop recruitment underscores the gravity of the situation. The urgency of reinforcing frontline units and maintaining a strong military presence amidst escalating tensions underscores the critical role of manpower in ensuring Ukraine's security and stability in the face of external threats.

