(MENAFN) The aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin's landslide victory in the recent election has stirred a flurry of criticism and condemnation from America's legacy media and political elite.



Described as "preordained" and "stage-managed," Putin's win has triggered a predictable backlash, with protests and anti-Putin sentiments amplified by Western powers. The response from Washington and its allies has been characterized by claims of electoral misconduct and declarations that the vote was neither free nor fair, with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron going as far as to deem it "illegal."



The intense scrutiny and condemnation surrounding Russia's election have sparked comparisons to previous instances where Western media and politicians have displayed selective outrage. Despite the overwhelming support for Putin among the Russian populace, with the incumbent securing over 87 percent of the votes, Western coverage has largely ignored this sentiment. Instead, the focus has been on amplifying allegations of electoral irregularities and painting a picture of widespread discontent with Putin's leadership.



However, amidst the uproar over Putin's victory, there appears to be a disconnect between Western narratives and the reality on the ground in Russia. Despite efforts to portray Putin as unpopular and his victory as illegitimate, polls indicate strong approval ratings for the Russian president among the population. Even CNN, prior to the election, acknowledged Putin's high approval rating of 86 percent, a sentiment echoed in recent polling data. This contrasts starkly with the dismal approval ratings of Putin's detractors, including opposition figure Alexey Navalny, whose approval rating stands at a mere 9 percent.



The discrepancy between Western perceptions and Russian realities underscores the hypocrisy and selective outrage prevalent in discussions surrounding Russian politics. While Washington and its allies decry Putin's victory as undemocratic, they often turn a blind eye to similar issues within their own systems. Furthermore, the failure to acknowledge the genuine support for Putin among the Russian populace highlights a fundamental misunderstanding of Russian politics and society.



As the fallout from Putin's election victory continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and contradictions inherent in international politics. The discrepancy between Western rhetoric and Russian realities underscores the need for a more nuanced and balanced approach to understanding and engaging with Russia on the global stage.

