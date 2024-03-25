(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks suggesting the potential rapid fall of Ukraine on the battlefield have sparked debate and raised concerns about the escalating conflict in Eastern Europe. According to a report by the French edition of Politico, Macron conveyed his apprehensions during a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, where discussions ranged from European Parliament elections to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.



Sources familiar with the conversation quoted Macron as expressing the belief that Ukraine could face imminent defeat in the conflict. His comments come against the backdrop of heightened tensions following a Russian missile strike that claimed the lives of several French nationals fighting on behalf of Kiev. Macron's stance gained further attention after he refused to rule out the possibility of NATO intervention during a meeting of European Union leaders in Paris in late February.



The French president's remarks have drawn both support and criticism, with Macron reaffirming France's unwavering support for Ukraine while labeling Russia as an "adversary." The readiness of the French military, as indicated by the country's Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill, has added fuel to the debate over potential NATO involvement in the region.



However, Macron's stance has faced strong condemnation from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warning against any further provocative actions by NATO that could escalate tensions and lead to direct conflict with Russia. The deployment of Western soldiers to Ukraine, Peskov emphasized, would heighten the risk of an inevitable confrontation with Russia.



As Macron's comments continue to reverberate, they underscore the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the Ukraine conflict, as well as the broader implications for regional security and international relations. The debate over the possibility of NATO intervention in Ukraine reflects the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and avoiding actions that could escalate the situation and provoke a larger confrontation with Russia.

