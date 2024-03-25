EU`s foreign policy chief claims Westerns wont have to face death for Donbass

(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary fearmongering and exaggeration regarding the Ukraine conflict, asserting that Western nations will not be sending troops to "die for Donbass." Speaking ahead of the European Council summit in Brussels, Borrell sought to dispel concerns of an imminent war with Russia, stressing that the focus should remain on supporting Ukraine without escalating tensions further.



Amid efforts to bolster European support for Kiev, Borrell underscored the distinction between providing aid to Ukraine and engaging in direct military intervention. He emphasized the aim of assisting Ukrainians to prevent further loss of life in the conflict-ridden Donbass region, rather than risking the lives of Western troops.



Borrell's remarks come amidst heightened rhetoric from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who have suggested the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine in response to potential Russian aggression. Borrell cautioned against overinterpreting such statements, urging a balanced approach to addressing the challenges posed by the conflict.



While acknowledging the need to prepare for future threats and enhance defense capabilities, Borrell emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary alarmism and maintaining a pragmatic outlook on the situation. He stressed the need for Europeans to be aware of the challenges facing the region while refraining from exaggerating the risks of direct military confrontation with Russia.



As the European Council convenes to discuss strategies for supporting Ukraine and addressing regional security concerns, Borrell's call for caution and restraint serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in navigating the delicate geopolitical landscape of Eastern Europe. By promoting a measured approach, Borrell seeks to temper escalating tensions and foster a constructive dialogue aimed at de-escalating the conflict and promoting stability in the region.

