Italian Premier requests EUR100,000 over deepfake pornography

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has initiated legal action seeking EUR100,000 in damages from two individuals accused of creating and disseminating deepfake pornographic videos featuring her likeness. The case, which has garnered significant attention, underscores the growing threat posed by digital manipulation and the urgent need to address issues of privacy and exploitation in the online sphere.



Scheduled to testify against the accused men in July, Prime Minister Meloni's lawsuit alleges defamation and seeks both criminal charges and civil damages. According to her legal team, the defendants, a 42-year-old and his 73-year-old father, digitally superimposed Meloni's face onto explicit videos, which were subsequently uploaded to an American pornographic website. The videos, which circulated widely and amassed millions of views from users worldwide, remained online for several months before being identified and removed.



Notably, the creation of these videos predates Meloni's assumption of office as prime minister in 2022, with the suspects apprehended by authorities in 2020 following a meticulous investigation that traced the origin of the uploads to specific mobile devices.



In a striking turn of events, the elder suspect has expressed a willingness to settle the criminal aspect of the case through community service, a decision that awaits approval from the judiciary. Meanwhile, Meloni's legal representative, Maria Giulia Marongiu, has underscored the symbolic nature of the EUR100,000 damages sought by the prime minister, emphasizing her intention to donate the sum to charitable organizations supporting victims of domestic abuse.



Marongiu further emphasized that Meloni's decision to pursue legal action serves as a beacon of empowerment for victims of similar forms of exploitation, encouraging them not to hesitate in seeking justice. The lawsuit represents a concerted effort to combat abuses of power and uphold the rights of individuals, particularly women, in the face of digital manipulation and cyber exploitation.



As the case unfolds, it prompts critical discussions surrounding the implications of deepfake technology and the urgent need for legislative measures to address its misuse. Beyond seeking redress for personal harm, Meloni's lawsuit carries broader implications for digital privacy and the protection of individuals against online exploitation, signaling a pivotal moment in the fight against digital manipulation and abuse.

