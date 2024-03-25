Manned Soyuz launch gets annulled moments before takeoff

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events at the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, a highly anticipated Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket launch was abruptly halted mere seconds before liftoff. The mission, intended to ferry the Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft into orbit with a crew of three astronauts, was thwarted by an automatic safety system triggered approximately 20 seconds before the scheduled launch time.



Scheduled to embark on its journey at 16:21 local time (13:21 GMT), the Soyuz launch aimed for a rendezvous with the International Space Station's Prichal module at 16:35 GMT. Onboard were Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian space flight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, and United States astronaut Tracy Dyson.



According to Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, the cancellation was attributed to a voltage drop in the chemical power source, a rare occurrence in Russian manned space exploration. Despite the unexpected setback, Borisov assured reporters that the crew handled the emergency situation with professionalism and composure.



Historian Alexander Zheleznyakov noted the unprecedented nature of the last-minute scrub, emphasizing that such cancellations in Russian manned space missions are exceedingly rare. He recalled instances of launches being called off a day prior for various reasons but underscored the unique nature of this particular incident.



While the cancellation may be a first in Russian manned space exploration, Zheleznyakov pointed out that similar occurrences have been witnessed globally, particularly with unmanned launches. Such incidents underscore the inherent complexities and risks associated with space exploration, highlighting the importance of stringent safety protocols and meticulous preparations.



In response to the aborted launch, Roscosmos announced the rescheduling of the Soyuz MS-25 mission for Saturday, March 23, with liftoff scheduled for 15:36 local time. As anticipation mounts for the next launch attempt, attention turns to the meticulous preparations and safety measures undertaken to ensure the success of the mission and the safety of the crew.

MENAFN25032024000045015687ID1108017308