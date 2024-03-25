Houthis successfully strike Israel for first time

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Yemen's Houthi militants have made history by launching a cruise missile that reached Israeli territory. This marks the first instance of a Houthi projectile successfully striking the Jewish state, posing new challenges for regional security dynamics.



Confirmation of the strike came from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who detected and tracked a "suspicious aerial target" breaching Israeli airspace before impacting an open area near the Red Sea port city of Eilat. Following investigation, it was determined that the projectile was indeed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi rebels. Fortunately, no casualties or damages were reported as a result of the attack.



The incident underscores the growing capabilities and reach of the Houthi militia, which has been engaged in a prolonged conflict in Yemen and has frequently targeted neighboring countries with missile and drone attacks. Prior to this event, Houthi projectiles bound for Israel had been intercepted by various defense forces, including the IDF, the United States Navy, and the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, as well as forces from neighboring nations like Jordan.



The Houthi rebels have openly declared their intention to disrupt commercial shipping in the Red Sea until Israel halts its military operations against Hamas, the Palestinian militant group governing the Gaza Strip. This latest attack on Israel follows a pattern of Houthi aggression aimed at retaliating against perceived Israeli involvement in the region's conflicts.



Notably, the Houthi militia, aligned with Iran and serving as Yemen's de facto armed forces, has consistently targeted vessels in the Red Sea, with recent reports indicating a successful missile strike on a liquefied petroleum gas tanker purportedly owned by an American entity. From the onset of their campaign, the Houthis have vowed to target Israeli or "Israel-linked" shipping, particularly those associated with American or British interests.



The ramifications of this unprecedented strike on Israel raise concerns about the further escalation of hostilities in the region and the potential impact on international maritime security. As diplomatic efforts continue to address the root causes of conflict in the Middle East, the Houthi insurgency's actions serve as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the region's geopolitical landscape and the enduring challenges to achieving lasting peace and stability.

