America cautions Niger against relations with both Russia, Iran

(MENAFN) A recent visit by a United States delegation to Niger has sparked diplomatic tensions, as Washington cautioned the West African nation against fostering relations with Russia and Iran.



The warning comes in the wake of Niger's military decision to revoke an agreement allowing United States military personnel and civilian contractors to operate within its borders.



Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh addressed the issue during a press briefing, stating that the United States is actively seeking clarification on Niger's decision through diplomatic channels. The Pentagon's statement underscores the significance of the United States-Nigerien military partnership and highlights Washington's concern over the potential ramifications of altering these arrangements.



Currently, approximately 1,000 United States troops, including contractors, are stationed in Niger, primarily at a desert drone base in Agadez, which represents a substantial investment totaling USD100 million. Following the coup that ousted pro-Western President Mohamed Bazoum last July, the United States adjusted its military presence in the country, relocating some personnel from the capital city of Niamey. Consequently, American drone operations in Niger have been primarily focused on intelligence gathering, with armed counterterrorism missions placed on hold.



Niger's military leadership, which assumed power after the coup, has initiated measures to sever ties with former military partners, citing their perceived failure to effectively combat Islamic terrorism in the Sahel region. France, Niger's former colonial power, completed its troop withdrawal from the country in December following orders from Nigerien authorities to leave, citing allegations of internal interference and aggression.



Despite the upheaval in Niger's political landscape, the United States remains committed to maintaining pragmatic relations with the country's new military leadership. However, the revocation of the military agreement and the broader geopolitical implications of Niger's evolving foreign policy stance have raised concerns in Washington and underscore the complex dynamics shaping United States-Nigerien relations.

