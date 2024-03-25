Galatasaray start Kerem Akturkoglu denounces Israeli attack on Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kerem Akturkoglu, the talented winger representing Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, utilized his platform to express his heartfelt condemnation of the egregious attack perpetrated by Israel on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Taking to his official Instagram account, Akturkoglu conveyed his deep dismay and solidarity with the victims of the assault, denouncing the violence and destruction wrought upon the vital medical facility.



In a display of poignant advocacy, Akturkoglu shared a compelling image that depicted the stark reality of the attack, portraying the devastated Al-Shifa Hospital with the powerful words "person," "woman," and "child" crossed out, followed by the poignant assertion of "Rights." Through this symbolic gesture, Akturkoglu underscored the fundamental importance of upholding human rights and preserving the sanctity of civilian lives, particularly in times of conflict and crisis.



Beyond his vocal condemnation, Akturkoglu's actions reflect a commitment to leveraging his platform for meaningful advocacy and raising awareness about pressing humanitarian issues. As a respected figure within the realm of professional football, his stance resonates not only with fans of Galatasaray but also with a broader audience, amplifying the call for justice and peace in the face of violence and oppression.



It is worth noting that Akturkoglu, who made the transition to Galatasaray from 24 Erzincanspor in 2020, has not only made significant contributions on the field but also exemplifies a sense of social responsibility off the pitch. His courageous stance against injustice serves as a reminder of the power of athletes to inspire positive change and advocate for the values of compassion, empathy, and human dignity.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108017291