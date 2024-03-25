Turkey’s unemployment rate drops to 10-year low in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Turkey saw its unemployment rate drop to a 10-year low, reaching 9.4 percent compared to 10.4 percent in 2022, according to official figures released on Monday. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported a significant decrease in the number of unemployed individuals, down by 318,000 to 3.26 million year-on-year.



Breaking down the figures, the unemployment rate for women stood at 12.6 percent, while for men, it was 7.7 percent in 2023. Concurrently, the number of employed individuals rose to 31.6 million, representing an increase of 880,000 compared to 2022.



Moreover, the employment rate experienced a rise to 48.3 percent, marking a 0.8 percentage point increase in 2023 compared to the previous year. The labor force encompassed 34.9 million individuals, with a labor force participation rate of 53.3 percent in 2023.



Regarding youth unemployment, defined within the 15-24 age group, the rate decreased to 17.4 percent, reflecting a 2 percentage point decline compared to the previous year. These statistics suggest positive trends in Turkey’s labor market dynamics, indicating improvements in employment opportunities and workforce participation.

