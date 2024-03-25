Hong Kong records highest March temperature in 140 Years

(MENAFN) The Hong Kong weather observatory reported that on Sunday, the temperature in the city reached its highest level recorded during the month of March in the past 140 years.



The mercury soared to 31.5°C (88.7°F), marking the highest temperature ever recorded for March since records began in 1884.



Additionally, temperatures surpassed 32°C in the northern regions of the territory, particularly in areas close to the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen.



on Monday, weather will remain hot "under the persistent influence of a southerly airstream and plenty of sunshine," as stated by an advisory from the station.



The forecast predicts that the maximum temperature in urban areas will hover around 31°C, while certain parts of the New Territories will experience even hotter conditions, with temperatures reaching a couple of degrees higher, categorizing the weather as "very" hot in those areas.



"Hot weather might cause adverse health effects. The public should stay on the alert and drink more water," it further mentioned.



In 2023, Hong Kong witnessed its hottest summer on record, with temperatures averaging 29.7°C between June and August. Moreover, all 12 months of the year experienced temperatures that were higher than the usual averages, indicating a consistent trend of warmer conditions throughout the entire year.

