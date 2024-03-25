Kosovo commemorates 25th anniversary of NATO's air campaign over former Yugoslavia

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kosovo presidents celebrated the 25th anniversary of NATO's "Operation Allied Force" held over the previous Yugoslavia.



Vjosa Osmani, the leader of Kosovo, placed a wreath at the NATO monument situated in the capital city of Pristina.



Osmani expressed gratitude to NATO member nations for "not turning a blind eye to the suffering of the Kosovar people at that time."



According to him, Kosovo is confident in its forthcoming membership in NATO and looks forward to standing shoulder to shoulder with its allies, assisting other nations, and fulfilling its obligations.



Kosovo Premier Albin Kurti on social media platform X labelled NATO's air campaign as "one of the most successful humanitarian interventions in history," pointing out that it stopped the "unspeakable horrors of genocide."



"We are always grateful to the world leaders & the countries involved, who used politics to protect humanity," Kurti further mentioned.



NATO initiated an air campaign on March 24, 1999, in response to the former Yugoslavia's inability to halt oppression in Kosovo, lasting until June 10, 1999.



Throughout the campaign, significant damage was inflicted on command and control systems, military installations and units, air defense systems, energy and communication infrastructure, as well as fuel facilities within present-day Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo.

