China supports new UN resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, China made a significant announcement regarding its stance on the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by expressing its backing for a new draft resolution proposed before the United Nations Security Council. This declaration comes just days after China, alongside Russia, exercised its veto power during a vote on a US-proposed resolution addressing the situation in Gaza.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed China's endorsement of the latest draft resolution, emphasizing its immediate support for the ceasefire initiative. Jian specifically acknowledged and commended the efforts of Algeria and other nations involved in drafting the resolution, recognizing their persistent endeavors in addressing the conflict. Jian further articulated China's hope for swift approval of the resolution by the Security Council, emphasizing the importance of sending a resolute message aimed at halting the ongoing hostilities in Gaza.



China's decision to support the new draft resolution underscores its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region, as well as its willingness to engage diplomatically on matters of international concern. By backing this resolution, China aims to contribute to efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Gaza, thus aligning itself with broader international calls for an end to the violence.

