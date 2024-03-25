Bahrain Mumtalakat presents Bahrain Food Holding Company to promote innovation in food sector

(MENAFN) Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, unveiled Bahrain Food Holding Company (Food) on Sunday, marking a significant move aimed at fostering growth and innovation within the food and agriculture sector. The establishment of Food is aligned with Bahrain's strategic objectives of achieving food security and promoting economic diversification.



According to a statement by Mumtalakat, Food will consolidate the assets of Mumtalakat within the food sector, streamlining operations and facilitating greater collaboration and synergy among the constituent companies. This integrated approach is expected to unlock new opportunities for cooperation and enhance the overall efficiency of operations within the food industry.



Moreover, Food will actively seek out promising investment prospects in projects and technologies geared towards enhancing food production, manufacturing, and distribution. By investing in innovative solutions, Food aims to bolster the sustainability of the food manufacturing sector while also fostering agricultural practices that reduce reliance on imports.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, emphasized the pivotal role of Food in driving growth and innovation within the food and agricultural sectors. He highlighted Food's mission to promote sustainable food manufacturing practices, thereby reducing dependency on imports and ensuring the availability of healthy food options. Additionally, Food seeks to stimulate domestic manufacturing and distribution activities within Bahrain's agricultural food sector, contributing to the Kingdom's economic development and food security objectives.

