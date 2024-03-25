Nikkei falls amid profit-taking, central bank conclusions

(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan's Nikkei index experienced a decline, attributed to profit-taking activities following decisions made by the central bank in the preceding week, marking the end of a four-day streak of gains. The Nikkei index closed down by 1.61 percent, settling at 40,414.12 points, with the majority of its constituent stocks experiencing decreases, as opposed to only a handful registering gains. Notably, the index had achieved a historic milestone on Friday by surpassing the 41,000-point mark for the first time ever, ultimately closing at a record level of 40,888.43 points.



The broader Topix index also witnessed a decline, dropping by 1.26 percent to reach 2,777.64 points. Several prominent companies saw their stock prices diminish, reflecting the overall downturn in the market. Tokyo Electron, a major player in chip manufacturing equipment, saw its shares decline by 1.6 percent, while Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, experienced a loss of 0.6 percent in its share value. Additionally, shares of recruitment firm Recruit Holdings fell by 3.6 percent.



Despite the yen maintaining a relatively stable position against the dollar, Japanese companies with significant overseas sales also saw a downturn in their stock prices. Shares of Sony Group saw a decline of approximately three percent, while Toyota Motor witnessed a decrease of 1.1 percent. Similarly, Honda and Nissan observed their shares drop by 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. These fluctuations underscore the intricacies of the Japanese stock market and its susceptibility to both domestic and global factors.

