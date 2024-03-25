Gold prices rise, value of dollar drop

(MENAFN) Amidst a flurry of market activity, Monday witnessed a notable surge in gold prices, propelled by an increasingly favorable sentiment towards the potential initiation of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, speculated to commence as early as June. This coincided with a marginal dip in the value of the dollar, further enhancing the appeal of gold among investors seeking refuge amidst market volatility.



The slight depreciation of the dollar, edging down by 0.1 percent against a basket of other currencies, effectively rendered gold more accessible for holders of those currencies, thereby amplifying demand for the precious metal. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trading, echoed the prevailing optimism within the precious metals market, highlighting the palpable anticipation surrounding an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Market sentiment strongly inclined towards June as the opportune moment for the Federal Reserve to embark on its first interest rate reduction, thereby fueling bullish momentum in the gold market.



As the week progressed, gold prices reached unprecedented heights on Thursday, propelled by explicit indications from Federal Reserve policymakers affirming their commitment to substantial interest rate cuts by the culmination of 2024. This resolute stance persisted despite recent data indicating a notable uptick in inflationary pressures. Such steadfast reassurances from policymakers bolstered investors' confidence in gold's intrinsic value as a reliable hedge against prevailing economic uncertainties, subsequently propelling its value skyward.



In essence, the convergence of factors, including market optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts, a marginal decline in the dollar's value, and explicit reassurances from Federal Reserve officials, collectively underpinned the remarkable ascent of gold prices, reinforcing its status as a coveted safe-haven asset amidst a backdrop of evolving economic dynamics and heightened market volatility.



