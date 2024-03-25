Longines Hathab: Haidan Shines In Big Tour As Cherif Maintains Overall Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Saeed Haidan, astride Obama, clinched victory in 10th round of Longines Hathab as French rider Cyrine Cherif maintained her top spot in the overall Big Tour standings with four rounds remaining in the season.

At the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation on Saturday night, Haidan looked in superb form with 10-year-old bay clocking a perfect 66.53 secs to claim an impressive victory.

Mohammed Khalifa Albaker, who rode Lissabon 56, secured second place with a time of 70.25 secs while Khaled Abdulaziz Al Eid, teaming up with eight-year-old Q Layen completed the podium with a time of 73.61 secs.

Only the podium finishers, who were awarded their prizes by Deputy Director of the Longines Hathab Championship Faisal Al Kahla, had clear rounds as a total of 17 combinations participated in the 10th round.

Cherif bagged fourth and fifth positions respectively, riding I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z and Van Gallettana Z, committing four faults each. But she maintained her top place in the overall standings with a tally of 239 points with Hamad Naser Al Qadi on second with 221 points. Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi is third on the points table with 218 points while Albaker and Saeed Nasser Al Qadi have bagged 210 points apiece after 10 rounds.

Meanwhile, Hussain Saeed Haidan and 15-year-old D Saucedo produced winning performance in the Open Class, clocking 54.74 secs to claim 10th round honours on Saturday night.

Deputy Director of the Longines Hathab Championship Faisal Al Kahla with the podium winners of the Big Tour.

The combination of Abdulaziz Fahad Al Eid and Kayenne Of De Rocky Mounten sealed second place with a time of 55.78 secs while Sultan Salem Badi Al Naemi, astride Higgs, was third in 56.86 secs.

The Open Class podium winners were honoured by former support rider Mubarak Al Rumaihi.

After the conclusion of 10th round, Saeed Hamad Jumaa (225 points) and Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani (241 points) lead the Medium and Amateur categories respectively while Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri is leading Small Tour with 207 points.

The 11th round of Longines Hathab will take place from March 28 to 30.