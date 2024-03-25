Moto3: Qatar's Al Sahouti Participates At Portuguese Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari rider Hamad Al Sahouti yesterday competed in his maiden Moto3 World Championship race at the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao. Riding a Honda motorcycle with the Rivacold Snipers Team for the first time, the 19-year-old finished with a time of 35 minutes and 19.231 secs, 1'10.193 secs behind the race winner Daniel Holgado. Al Sahouti, the latest addition to the Italian team, filling in for injured David Almansa, registered a top speed of 148.2 Kmh during the 19-lap race. Al Sahouti's teammate Matteo Bertelle finished 12th. Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) won the title after a nail-biting duel with Red Bull KTM Ajo's Jose Antonio Rueda on the last lap. Joining them on the podium, was Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI).