Al Wakrah Defeat Al Ahli To Win Inaugural E-QSL Title

Doha: Curtains came down on the inaugural edition of Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL), with Al Wakrah being crowned as champions in the early hours of yesterday.

The Blue Waves defeated Al Ahli 5-3 victory over Al Ahli in the final played at the at the Virtuocity Hall in Doha Festival City mall, in the presence of Qatar Stars league (QSL) CEO Hani Taleb Ballan, QSL Sales, Marketing and Communication Executive Director Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, and QSL Competitions and Football Development Executive Director Ahmed Khellil Abbassi.

A number of guests and invitees also attended, including Qatar ESports Federation (QESF) Secretary General Faisal Khalid, QESF Executive Director Khalifa Al Haroon, Ooredoo CSR and Sponsorship Manager Ahmed Al Bannai, and Al Kass Head of Programmes Mohammed Al Marzouqi. After the end of the competitions Ballan, Al Kuwari and Faisal crowned Al Wakrah, Al Ahli and Al Sadd, who finished first, second and third respectively.

QSL and QESF officials with the champion Al Wakrah players during the presentation ceremony.

The final day witnessed the knockout stages – quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place play-off and final.

Al Wakrah will represent Qatar in the qualifiers for 2024 Electronic Sports World Cup for clubs.

Electronic competitions through the famous game (FC 24), developed by EA Sports, were held over three days from March 21 with the participation of 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League's 12 teams.

E-QSL is a new initiative that aims to open new horizons for the QSL and club companies to enter the field of e-sports and keep pace with the tremendous development of this game, in addition to support the Qatari e-sports team, expand the base of participation in society, and refine and develop talent in this sport, which is of interest to a large section of fans, especially youngsters.