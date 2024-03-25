Chinese premier's speech underlines economic plans, reassures investors

(MENAFN) At the prestigious China Development Forum, Premier Li Qiang delivered a comprehensive address, illuminating China's robust commitment to fortifying economic growth while confronting structural challenges head-on. With resolute political backing, Premier Li outlined the government's multifaceted strategies aimed at mitigating risks and fostering investor confidence in the face of economic uncertainties.



Premier Li emphasized the ample latitude for implementing accommodative macroeconomic policies, backed by encouraging indicators such as a slowdown in consumer price inflation and a stable trajectory in central government debt. Despite apprehensions surrounding the real estate sector and local government debt, Premier Li sought to dispel concerns, pointing to the effectiveness of existing measures and their tangible positive impact on mitigating risks.



Moreover, Premier Li underscored the persistent issue of insufficient overall demand within China's economic landscape. Addressing this concern, he elucidated forthcoming government initiatives poised to stimulate domestic demand, including measures to reduce trade barriers and invigorate consumption and infrastructure investment. Premier Li's comprehensive vision underscores China's proactive approach to navigating economic challenges and charting a course towards sustainable growth in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

