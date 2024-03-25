Ukraine Intel: Russia's Yamal Landing Ship Suffered Critical Damage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Yamal large landing ship has suffered critical damage.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

On March 23, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian forces attacked the facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

In particular, they hit the 13th shipyard of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, where, among other things, the Yamal landing ship was moored.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, the vessel suffered critical damage: a hole in the upper deck caused it to roll to the starboard side.

The invaders are continuously pumping water from the damaged ship. The vessel took part in the occupation of Crimea. It was undergoing repairs from 2017 to 2023.

Other details about the aggressors' losses as a result of a Ukrainian missile attack against Russian military facilities are being clarified, HUR said.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine's defense forces hit two of Russia's large landing ships, Yamal and Azov, a communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.