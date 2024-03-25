Enemy Shells Four Communities In Sumy Region At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning on Monday, March 25, Russian invaders fired five times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 11 explosions were recorded. Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa communities were shelled," the report says.

Enemy shells five communities inregion at night and in morning

The enemy fired mortars at the Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, and

Seredyna-Buda communities, and shelled the Svesa community with artillery.

As reported, 50 explosions were heard in three communities of the Sumy region on March 24.