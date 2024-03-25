Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Eight Out Of Nine Shahed Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, air defense shot down eight out of nine Russian Shahed attack drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the defenders of the sky shot down eight of the nine Shahed attack drones that the enemy used to attack from Cape Chauda (Crimea)," the statement reads.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

The drones were destroyed within the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

As reported, 11 people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed Shahed-131/136 drone.