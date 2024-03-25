Russia Not Stop If It Wins War In Ukraine - US Ambassador To UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine remains a strong democracy and that Russia loses this war.

The US Ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley, said this in an interview with Sky News , Ukrinform reported.

“Russia will not stop if it wins the war in Ukraine”, the US ambassador to the UK told Sky News.

Jane Hartley said she is "optimistic" that the US will release more funding for Ukraine.

"I was ambassador (to France and Monaco) in 2014, and I saw what happened in Crimea”, she said.

"Democracy, I think, is at stake. So we need to support Ukraine", the US ambassador to the UK has told Sky News.

Ms Hartley added that "these are difficult days" after Burley asked if she felt an atmosphere "almost comparable" to that last seen before the Second World War.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the fact that Russian officials have finally called the war against Ukraine a war, not a special operation, should bring Europeans closer to realizing the reality.