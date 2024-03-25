Emergency Power Outages Being Applied In Odesa - DTEK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency power outages are being applied in Odesa and the Odesa district due to damage to a high-voltage power facility of NPC Ukrenergo by Russians.

DTEK Group reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

On the night of March 25, residents of the Peresypskyi district of Odesa were left without electricity due to enemy strikes.

Power engineers have already managed to restore power to critical infrastructure. However, the situation remains difficult. Emergency power outages are being introduced in Odesa and the Odesa district.

To reduce the load on the grid, electric transport will not operate in the city on Monday, and energy consumption for industry is also limited.

introduces schedules of stabilization power outage

DTEK assured that they are doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes as soon as possible and called for economical electricity consumption.

As reported, late in the evening of March 24, Russian troops attacked Odesa with several groups of attack drones from the Black Sea. As a result of the damage to the energy infrastructure, part of Odesa was cut off from electricity.