Azerbaijan Sees Increase In Number Of Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first two months of 2024, the number of tourists arriving
in Azerbaijan climbed by 46.7 percent compared to the same time of
the previous year, totaling 341,000 persons, a member of the
Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship Vugar Bayramov wrote on his social media account, Azernews reports.
During this period, the top three countries were neighboring
countries: 26.8 percent of tourists came from Russia, 19.9 percent
from Türkiye, and 9.8 percent from Iran. 6.9 percent of the total
number of tourists were from India, 4.8 percent from Georgia, and
3.4 percent from Saudi Arabia.
"As of 2023, the leader in the number of tourists is China.
Compared to the same period last year, the number of arrivals from
China increased 4.1 times, Saudi Arabia - 2.8 times, India - 2.7
times, Kyrgyzstan - 2.6 times, Bahrain - 2.5 times, Kazakhstan -
2.4 times, Tajikistan - 2.4 times, Philippines - 2.0 times, Oman -
1.9 times, Spain - 1.9 times, Uzbekistan - 1.9 times, South Korea -
1.9 times, Jordan - 1.8 times, Italy - 1.8 times, Turkmenistan -
1.7 times, Egypt - 1.7 times, Yemen - 1.7 times, Kuwait - 1.6
times, Iran - 1.6 times. The number of arrivals from Arab countries
is once again on the rise. The number of arrivals from the Gulf
States increased by 1.7 times from January through February this
year. The same growth was recorded for tourists from the European
Union. The growth of arrivals from CIS countries is relatively
small: only 31.4 percent.
Official statistics suggest an increase in the number of
immigrants from Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait. In general, the number of tourists increased as the number
of flights from Baku increased, as did the number of economy-class
flights. At the same time, there is a growth in interest in
Azerbaijan's seasonal tourism potential," the publication says.
