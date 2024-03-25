Azerbaijan Arrests Terrorist Attack Plotter

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bakhruz Askerov, who was planning to commit terrorist acts in
Azerbaijan, has been arrested, Azernews reports,
referring to the Azerbaijani State Security Service.
In the course of an investigation conducted by the SSS, there
were reasonable suspicions that citizen of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Askerov Bahruz (born in 1988), living in the city of
Murmansk of the Russian Federation, having entered into contact
with other persons, with the purpose of disturbing public security
in the country, creating panic among the population, influencing
decision-making by state authorities and international
organizations, was preparing to commit a terrorist act accompanied
by the death of people and other socially dangerous
consequences
Furthermore, it was determined that Bakhruz Askerov formed a
secret link with people living in other regions of the republic and
gave them orders to arrange an attack on the head of Lankaran
city's executive power.
It was also discovered that Bakhruz Askerov directed his contacts
to carry out a scheme against a foreign citizen working as an
English instructor in certain parts of Azerbaijan.
As a result of complex operational and investigative measures,
Bakhruz Askerov was arrested and prosecuted under Articles 28,
214.2.1 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, and a measure of restraint in the form of
detention was chosen by court decision.
Besides, it was found that Bakhruz Askerov planned to organize
military training on the territory of a foreign country for persons
with whom he was in contact, but as a result of measures taken by
the SSS, he failed to commit these criminal acts.
At the moment, complex investigative and operational efforts are
underway to determine all aspects of the criminal case.
