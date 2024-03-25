Former Singapore Transport Minister Faces Eight New Charges

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Mac 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – Former Singapore transport minister, S. Iswaran, was charged in the State Courts with eight additional counts of obtaining valuable things, as a public servant, according to a statement issued by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), today.

Iswaran received valuables with a total value of nearly 19,000 Singapore dollars (14,000 U.S. dollars) from businessman, Lum Kok Seng, between Nov, 2021 and Nov, 2022, the CPIB noted.

Iswaran resigned from the cabinet and the Parliament, after he was charged with 27 offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Penal Code, in Jan.

Local media reported that Iswaran pleaded not guilty to the additional charges.– NNN-XINHUA