French President Again Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PARIS, Mac 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – French President, Emmanuel Macron, has again called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, to enable the large-scale delivery of emergency assistance and the protection of civilians, according to a statement released by the French presidency, yesterday.

Macron made the call during a telephone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan, yesterday, about“the unjustified casualties and humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

“The two heads of state reiterated their firm opposition to the Israeli offensive against Rafah (in southern Gaza), and expressed common concern over the actions taken by Israeli forces, since last week, at Al-Shifa hospital (in northern Gaza),” the statement said.

The two leaders also agreed to continue to build a close humanitarian partnership, for the benefit of civilians in Gaza and to continue their determined efforts for the effective implementation of the two-state solution.

Macron had called for a ceasefire in Gaza without further delay, during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Feb 14.– NNN-XINHUA

