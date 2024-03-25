Kuwait's Humanitarian Societies Boost Activities In Jordan During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 25 (KUNA) -- Since the beginning of Ramadan, Kuwait's charities augmented humanitarian activities in Jordan to support refugees in the area and contribute to improving their living conditions.

In attendance of and under patronage of Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Al-Mari, Nama charity society held a ceremony to honor 143 Quran memorizers of orphaned Syrian refugees.

Nama's Khaled Al-Shamri told KUNA after the ceremony that this is to honor the children's achievements and to further encourage them.

Al-Shamri affirmed Nama's intent on providing sufficient care to orphaned children, and hailed the role Kuwaitis in supporting such endeavors.

Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), in cooperation with its Jordanian counterpart organized fast breaking event for some 600 orphans in Al-Aqaba.

The event included distribution of Eid clothing coupons as well as entertaining shows and contents for the children.

Throughout the month KRCs gave out around 15,000 fast breaking meals, and will continue to do so for the rest of the month.

As for Rahma Society, it distributed some 2,500 food baskets to 12,000 Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Its Arab sector chief, Abdullah Al-Ajmi, took note of the coordination with local charity organizations to facilitate effective distribution of aid.

The International Islamic Charity Organization, alongside Al-Ghara local charity, put together a fast breaking project that included distribution of 700 food baskets. (end)

amn









MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017134