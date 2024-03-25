Video- Tulip Extravaganza: Kashmir's Magnificent Garden Welcomes Visitors

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Srinagar Thrown Open For Public Tulip Garden To Open For Visitors On Mar 23

Kashmir's Tulip Garden, one of the biggest in Asia, was officially thrown open to the public on Saturday.

According to the officials, this year the garden will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties with a boast of five new flower varieties this year.

