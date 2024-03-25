Planet Terra Presents A Memorable Vegan Ramadan Menu That Gives Back

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Diners can expect a Mediterranean-inspired vegan and organic set menu at Planet Terra this Ramadan, made with no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars, and no GMOs.

Experience the essence of Ramadan at artisanal vegan eatery, Planet Terra – a lakeside oasis for plant-based and organic cuisine in The Greens, where a specially curated set menu is now serving daily.



Drawing inspiration from the culinary culture of the Middle East and carefully crafted for Ramadan, Planet Terra's set menu welcomes guests to enjoy organic dates to begin followed by a choice of two starters, plus one main, one dessert and a drink per person for AED 150, of which 10% of all sales will be donated to help families living in Gaza through healpalestine.

Serving every day during Ramadan, the set menu will be available to dine-in guests from 12pm onwards at the charming, earth-friendly neighborhood caf, with all dishes created using animal-free ingredients that are sourced fresh from ethical and sustainable suppliers, and no processed products, no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars and no GMOs.

Highlights from the vegan set menu to begin include 'Millet Tabouleh' prepared with parsley, millet, tomato, cucumber, pomegranate, and lemon vinaigrette, a 'Mezze Trio', which features a cheese empanada, pumpkin empanada and a samosa served with yogurt tahini sauce, moutabal and muhammara, as well as soup of the day or hummus served with toasted sourdough.

For main course, diners are welcomed to choose dish from the Ramadan set menu or from Planet Terra's main menu. Options include the 'Gemista' – bell pepper stuffed with seasoned rice and button mushrooms served with tomato confit, agria potato and fresh garden tomato sauce, as well as 'Rishta', a homemade noodle pasta with brown lentils, coriander, crispy onion, and pomegranate molasses.

Bringing the Ramadan menu to a close on a sweet note, guests have a choice of one of Planet Terra's Ramadan special desserts, any dessert from the display counter, or regular menu. Holy month highlights include homemade cheese katayef with roasted pistachio topping and walnut katayef served with vanilla ice cream and maple syrup, or 'Aish El Saraya' – homemade brioche with soya curd, roasted pistachio, rose petals and maple syrup.

Planet Terra's Ramadan set menu also includes a beverage of choice per person with options including organic tamarind juice with coconut sugar, or the 'Arabian Delight' with beetroot soya mylk, maple syrup, rose water, chia seed, and dates caviar, or alternatively a bottle of water.

Designed to evoke an at-ease feeling, Planet Terra sets the scene for a relaxing, family-friendly dining experience this Ramadan. A welcoming space for the community, the caf boasts both indoor and outdoor seating on its sun-drenched, pet-friendly terrace that overlooks the peaceful lakes.

Planet Terra's limited-edition Ramadan set menu will be served daily throughout the holy month for dine-in guests at its branch in The Greens only.

Planet Terra is located on the Ground Floor of Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, UAE, and on the Ground Floor of Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel, Dubai, UAE. Both branches are open daily from 7.30am till 10 for dine-in, takeaway or delivery via Deliveroo.

For more information or reservations, please call +971 04 578 2000 or call +971 54 306 6000, visit e-mail ... or follow @planetterradubai on social media.