Indulge In Culinary Excellence This Easter With Address Dubai Mall's Exquisite Afternoon Tea

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Available daily from March 25th to 31st, guests can savour an array of tempting sweet and savoury treats all washed down with a tantalising selection of speciality teas and coffees for just AED195 per person

Dubai, UAE (25 March 2024): Celebrate the essence of Easter while indulging in a lavish afternoon tea experience at The Lounge, Address Dubai Mall. The perfect way to spend an afternoon, from March 25th to 31st, guests are invited to savour the delights of a specially curated menu, which is filled to the brim with taste sensations and available daily from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. With luxury and opulence to be seen around every corner of the venue, this is the chance to take a midday break and share moments of togetherness.



Priced at AED195 per person, immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with an array of sweet and savoury treats that are sure to tantalise your taste buds, meticulously prepared by the team of talented chefs. Delight in culinary masterpieces such as the Truffle Quail Egg Tartine, Pink Pepper Salmon Mille-Feuille, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Vanilla Profiteroles as each bite tells its own delicious story and elevates your Easter celebration to new heights.



Diners can enhance their experience by selecting from a variety of speciality teas and coffees that perfectly complement the delectable spread. Boasting an extensive and enticing range to choose from, each guest can customise their afternoon tea to suit their individual tastes and preferences, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the occasion. Whether opting for a robust coffee or a delicate tea, the beverage selection is second to none, adding an extra dimension to the overall Easter afternoon tea experience.



Nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Address Dubai Mall offers unparalleled luxury and sophistication on every visit. With its unrivalled views of the Dubai Fountains and the glittering Burj Khalifa, along with direct access to the world-renowned Dubai Mall, this opulent hotel provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable Easter afternoon spent with loved ones.



Book your seat at Address Dubai Mall this Easter for an afternoon of indulgence, elegance, and culinary excellence. For reservations and inquiries, please contact +971 4 245 8888 or email ....



