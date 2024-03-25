Qatar, US Reviews Trade And Investment Ties

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday with United Sates Ambassador to Qatar, H E Timmy Davis. The meeting discussed the cooperation relationships in fields like trade, investment and industry between Qatar and the United States and ways to enhance and develop them. In addition to discussing a number of subjects of mutual interest.

