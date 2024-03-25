Barwa Group Appoints Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb As New CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Barwa Real Estate Group announced the appointment of Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb (pictured)as the CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group, effective from yesterday, March 24, 2024. Ahmed Mohamed Al Tayeb is recognized as one of Qatar's competencies with extensive experience and proficiency in real estate development and project management.

Ahmed Al Tayeb held executive positions in several national companies and institutions. He served as the CEO of the Investment Sector at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, where he managed a portfolio worth $35bn. Ahmed Al Tayeb began his professional career by working for seven years in communications and operations management for the Special Forces - Ministry of Interior. He then joined RasGas for six years, working on various projects. After that, he worked for two years at the Amiri Diwan.

He also worked for two years in the Project Management Office at the Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy. Additionally, Ahmed Al Tayeb served as chairman and member of several boards of directors of companies within the country.

He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Denver in the United States.

Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and all board members welcomed Ahmed Al Tayeb to his new position, expressing their great confidence in him and their anticipation of his role in implementing the board's vision, which aims to continue the company's journey, enhance its position locally and globally, and sustain shareholders returns.

Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah and all board members also expressed their gratitude to Abdullah bin Jobara Al Rumaihi for his efforts during his tenure as CEO of the Group.