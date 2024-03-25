EU pledges major funding for Tunisian security forces

(MENAFN) According to reports from the Financial Times, the European Union (EU) has announced plans to allocate up to 164.5 million euros (approximately USD177.74 million) to Tunisian security forces over the course of three years. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper revealed that Brussels had previously committed to providing Tunisia with 105 million euros in funding, specifically earmarked for initiatives aimed at reducing immigration. However, a significant portion of this pledged funding remains undistributed, despite the agreement being signed last year.



The Financial Times highlighted the EU's intention to bolster its overall spending on migration-related initiatives in Tunisia, with a substantial portion of the allocated funds – approximately two-thirds of the total amount, expected to reach 278 million euros – directed towards enhancing security measures and border management. This move underscores the EU's ongoing commitment to addressing migration challenges and strengthening security cooperation with Tunisia, a key partner in the region.



The decision to increase funding for Tunisian security forces comes amidst heightened concerns over irregular migration flows and border security in the Mediterranean region. By providing financial support to bolster security infrastructure and capabilities, the EU aims to enhance Tunisia's capacity to manage migration effectively while also addressing broader security challenges.



The allocation of significant funding underscores the EU's recognition of Tunisia's strategic importance in addressing migration and security issues in the Mediterranean region. As both parties work towards implementing these initiatives, the EU's support is expected to contribute to enhanced security cooperation and stability in Tunisia, while also fostering closer ties between the EU and its North African partners.

MENAFN25032024000045015682ID1108017089