Garangao Festivities Take Centre Stage At Lulu Hypermarket Doha Mall

Doha, Qatar: The beloved Qatari tradition of Garangao, a vibrant mid-Ramadan celebration for children, came alive at Doha Mall yesterday.

Lulu Garangao Night was inaugurated by Abdullah Al Ghafri, a renowned Qatari social media influencer, alongside Lulu officials.

Lulu Hypermarket also highlighted a huge display of Garangao products for shoppers, offering special prices and discounts on all Garangao-related items, reaffirming Lulu's commitment to providing quality products at discounted prices.

The centrepiece of the festivities was a captivating costume competition for children under 10. Over 400 attendees witnessed 200 young participants showcasing their creativity in a dazzling display of costumes.

After much deliberation, the judges crowned three lucky winners. The 1st place winner received a grand prize of QR1,000 gift voucher, while the 2nd and 3rd place winners received QR750 and QR500 gift vouchers respectively, a testament to the effort and imagination poured into their costumes. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause, celebrating the spirit of Garangao nurtured throughout the event.

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity, Lulu Hypermarket ensured that every participating child received a special goodie bag filled with treats, solidifying the festive atmosphere.

The Garangao celebration included various activities designed to keep the children entertained and engaged in cultural traditions. Traditional Garangao goodie bags filled with sweet treats were distributed, adhering to Garangao tradition. An Arts & Crafts station with colourful materials allowed children to create their own Garangao-themed decorations. Face Painting & Henna Designs were offered, with talented artists adding a vibrant touch to the festivities.

Mascot characters dressed in traditional Garangao attire were present for photo opportunities. These activities enriched the Garangao experience, offering children various ways to participate in cultural traditions, express creativity, and celebrate the spirit of Garangao.