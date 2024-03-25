Research reveals surprising outcome of recessions

(MENAFN) Governments worldwide invest substantial taxpayer funds to stimulate their economies during recessions, driven by the well-documented impact of economic downturns on people's lives. However, recent research has shed light on an unexpected outcome of recessions: an improvement in longevity. Despite the counterintuitive nature of this phenomenon, a growing body of evidence suggests that economic recessions may actually contribute to longer lifespans.



The latest research, titled "Life vs. Livelihood," spearheaded by esteemed health economist Amy Finkelstein and her team of researchers, delves into this intriguing correlation. Their findings reveal a notable decline in age-adjusted death rates among Americans during the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009. Specifically, for every one percentage point increase in the regional unemployment rate, death rates dropped by 0.5 percent.



This inverse relationship between unemployment and mortality underscores the paradoxical impact of economic recessions on public health. Contrary to conventional wisdom, higher levels of unemployment appear to be associated with longer life expectancy, particularly among adults aged 64 and above, as well as individuals without a university education. The implications of these findings challenge prevailing notions about the detrimental effects of economic instability on individual well-being.



The report published by Business Insider underscores the significance of these findings, highlighting the unexpected link between economic recessions and improved longevity. While the precise mechanisms driving this correlation remain subject to further investigation, the research adds a nuanced dimension to our understanding of the complex interplay between socioeconomic factors and public health outcomes.

MENAFN25032024000045015682ID1108016995