QIIB Sponsors 'Ramadan Basket' Project Of Qatar Society For Rehabilitation Of Special Needs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In alignment with its dedication to community service, QIIB has sponsored the 'Ramadan Basket' project of Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of People with Special Needs (QSRN) with the participation of the Qatar Football Association.

This sponsorship encompasses the distribution of 3,000 'Ramadan Baskets' to the society's members.

An event was organised at the headquarters of QSRN to launch the project in the presence of Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, Amir Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Qatar Society for the Rehabilitation of People with Special Needs, alongside Qatar's national football team players Abdul Aziz Hatem and Saad Al Shaib.

Also in attendance were Ali Hamad Al Mesaifry, Head of the Human Resources and Administrative Affairs Sector at QIIB, Khaled Mubarak Al Kuwari, Director of the Marketing and Communications Department at the Qatar Football Association, and Khaled Al Shaibei, Head of Business Development at QIIB.

QSRN members actively engaged in supporting the society's initiatives both socially and otherwise. Ghanem Muhammad Ahmed Youssef Al Muftah, Hind Abdul Rahman Ali Muhammad Ali Al Awadi, Basem Al Hajjar, Mubarak Muhammad Hassan Mubarak Al Gharib, and Saud Abdullah Ahmed Al Mir, Talib Abdullah Jaber Hamad Afifa Al Marri, Celine Mazen Hegazy, Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Youssef Al Muftah, Ahmed Muhammad Issa Ahmed, Muhammad Dahim Saad Faisal Al Dosari, were also present.

Dr. Al Shaibei expressed QIIB's delight in participating in this initiative during the Holy month of Ramadan, extending gratitude to the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs for the invitation to sponsor this noble cause and project.

He further acknowledged the Qatar Football Association's involvement in launching the event, emphasising a three-year partnership of QIIB with QFA to serve society and advance various initiatives in line with the country's development.

He emphasised QIIB's commitment to supporting entities like the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, reflecting national and moral obligations towards community service. Amir Al Mulla conveyed gratitude to QIIB for its support and sponsorship, also acknowledging the presence of Qatar's national football team players and representatives of the Qatar Football Association.

He underscored the association's continuous role in collaboration with partners to enrich social work in Qatar.

Highlighting the Society's dedication to supporting its members across age and educational spectrums, Al Mulla outlined various projects undertaken during Ramadan, including cash aid, the Eid clothing initiative, prosthetic device distribution, and the Ramadan Basket initiative, which is being held under auspices of QIIB.

Khaled Mubarak Al Kuwari, Director of the Marketing and Communications Department at the Qatar Football Association, reiterated the association's commitment to community partnership and expressed pride in QIIB's sponsorship of national teams and the Amir Cup and the joint presence at the Qatar Society's event as a testament to fostering community ties. The event fostered discussions among participants and association members, centring on existing challenges, aspirations, and the pivotal role of the association and its supporters in addressing the needs and concerns of individuals with special needs.