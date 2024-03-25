OPEC Secretary-General defends role of oil in modern life

(MENAFN) Haitham Al-Ghais, the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has strongly rejected calls to abandon oil, labeling such propositions as "wrong and unrealistic." Emphasizing the indispensable nature of oil in contemporary society, Al-Ghais underscored its pivotal role as the backbone of modern life, constituting approximately 31 percent of the global energy mix. In an interview on Sunday, he expressed confidence in oil's enduring significance in global energy markets, projecting its continued prominence for years and even decades to come, asserting that relinquishing oil is no simple feat.



Al-Ghais highlighted the widespread and essential use of oil and its derivatives across various facets of daily life, transcending geographical boundaries, occupations, and interests. He emphasized the integral role of oil in facilitating vital activities that impact individuals universally, including transportation, travel, energy generation, and industrial processes. From powering vehicles to serving as a crucial component in energy production and industrial manufacturing, oil remains deeply entrenched in the fabric of modern civilization.



The Secretary-General's remarks underscore the resilience of the oil industry amid growing discussions surrounding the transition to alternative energy sources and efforts to mitigate climate change. Despite increasing calls for renewable energy adoption and sustainability initiatives, Al-Ghais staunchly defends the enduring relevance of oil, citing its irreplaceable role in sustaining the functioning of societies worldwide. As debates regarding the future of energy continue to unfold, Al-Ghais's assertion serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between energy policy, economic considerations, and environmental imperatives in shaping the trajectory of global energy markets.

