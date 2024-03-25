UN Security Council calls for instant ceasefire in Gaza amid US shift in rhetoric

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council is once again pursuing a resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, a demand that has faced previous obstruction from the United States but has recently seen indications of a change in tone, particularly in light of its alliance with Israel. Friday witnessed Russia and China exercising their veto power to quash a US-drafted resolution that, for the first time, supported an immediate ceasefire in Gaza contingent upon the release of hostages abducted during Hamas' attack on Israeli territory on October 7.



Perceptions of a significant shift in Washington's stance were evident in this resolution, with observers noting increased pressure on the US to moderate its support for Israel amidst mounting casualties in Gaza. The latest toll, announced by the Hamas Ministry of Health on Sunday, reported 32,226 fatalities resulting from the Israeli offensive.



Historically, the United States has opposed the term "ceasefire" in UN resolutions and has thwarted three previous attempts to pass such texts. The American draft that faced veto did not explicitly call for an immediate ceasefire, employing language deemed ambiguous by Arab nations, China, and Russia. This move drew criticism from these countries, with Russia denouncing what it termed the "hypocrisy" of US actions in the Security Council.



As the Security Council reconvenes to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the dynamics of international diplomacy remain complex, with the US under scrutiny for its evolving position and the need for meaningful action to mitigate further escalation of violence and loss of life in the region.

